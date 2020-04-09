Florida man arrested after exposing himself in McDonald’s drive-thru, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after he exposed himself to an employee while going through a fast-food chain’s drive-thru Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers received a complaint on April 3 regarding a man who went through the McDonald’s drive-thru on South Semoran Boulevard and exposed himself to the attendant, according to a news release.

Detectives were able to determine that 24-year-old Luis Martinez had not only committed the offense in April but also committed a similar offense at the same McDonald’s a month prior, officers said.

Luis was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for two counts of the exposure of sexual organs and was transported to the Orange County Jail.

According to the investigators, Martinez has been linked to at least three separate indecent exposure incidents since June 2019.

Martinez has since bonded out of jail.