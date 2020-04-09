Florida woman put 400 Easter eggs filled with porn in mailboxes, deputies say. Here’s why

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple Flagler County residents recently found little plastic Easter eggs placed inside their mailboxes, but instead of being filled with treats, the eggs were hiding pornographic images and fish-shaped crackers. Authorities say a 42-year-old Florida woman is responsible.

Jail records show Abril Cestoni, 42, was arrested early Thursday after deputies received tips that a woman was going around a neighborhood placing the pornographic eggs in mailboxes. Deputies said that based on the tips they received and home surveillance video, they were able to conduct a traffic stop on Cestoni, who later admitted to making the porn on a computer program.

Deputies said they determined Cestoni worked at a Publix grocery store nearby and would “deliver” the eggs after her shift ended.

Cestoni told deputies she put messages inside the eggs regarding how churches and pastors need to give money to less fortunate.

According to records, Cestoni delivered 400 of the pornography-filled eggs in total since Monday.

“The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading COVID-19 by their actions,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are working to identify the offender and put them in the Green Roof Inn. If anyone else receives something like this or has information on who did this, we ask that you call us immediately.”

In each of the cases, residents reported noticing that the flag on their mailbox was in the up position and when they checked to see why, they found the egg, which contained a fish-shaped cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix and a crumbled up pornographic image.

Cestoni is being charged with violating the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis and at least 11 counts of distributing obscene material. She is being held on $7,000 bond, according to the Flagler County Jail.