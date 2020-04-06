Florida deputies want to know who’s putting porn-filled Easter eggs in mailboxes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple Flager County residents recently found little plastic Easter eggs placed inside their mailboxes but instead of being filled with treats, the eggs were hiding pornographic images.

Now, Flagler County deputies want to know who is responsible for the unwanted surprises.

“The person who did this is not only a very sick individual but could actually be spreading COVID-19 by their actions,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are working to identify the offender and put them in the Green Roof Inn. If anyone else receives something like this or has information on who did this, we ask that you call us immediately.”

In each of the cases, residents reported noticing that the flag on their mailbox was in the up position and when they checked to see why, they found the egg, which contained a fish-shaped cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, a powdered drink mix and a crumbled up pornographic image.

The eggs were distributed on Palm Sunday, which falls exactly one week before Easter.

Deputies are hoping someone has surveillance video or information about the case.

Tips can be submitted by calling 386-313- 4911 or emailing TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com and mentioning case No. 2020-32323 or by calling CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.