UPDATED LIST: How to buy straight from Florida’s farmers hurt by coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the health of thousands of Floridians, it has also left many financially crippled, especially the Sunshine State’s farmers.

Florida leads the U.S. in harvesting tomatoes, green beans, cabbage and peppers this time of year. With much of the state shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the restaurants and other foodservice businesses that Florida’s food growers rely on to stay afloat aren’t open for business, or simply aren’t seeing enough of a demand right now to come close to meeting the supply of perishable products agricultural producers have to offer.

The loss has created a domino effect through the farming industry, Florida’s second-largest economic driver, according to the Associated Press. It yields $155 billion in revenue and supports about 2 million jobs.

To help Florida’s farmers stay afloat during this difficult time, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services have created the “Florida Farm To You” commodities list.

The list, which is updated daily, aims to connect potential buyers with producers of Florida-grown commodities, like fresh fruits and veggies, seafood, poultry and other fresh food items.

Florida farmers can have their available products listed by emailing FLFarmToYou@FDACS.gov.

Buyers, food banks and other consumers are encouraged to use the contact information on the list to directly connect with growers.

Fried has also asked large retailers, including Publix, Walmart and Whole Foods to stock more Florida-grown commodities in their stores.

“We have worked tirelessly to support Florida’s farmers during COVID-19 by connecting them with buyers and consumers, and our Florida Farm To You commodities list is the latest way we’re doing so,” Fried said. “There’s no silver bullet to solving the decreased demand from foodservice businesses, but by connecting our agricultural producers with willing takers, we can help move Florida-grown products from fields to consumers.”

