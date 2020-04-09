Volusia school district makes schedule changes to free meal program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Schools made some schedule changes to the free meal program.

School officials said they are going to be able to hand out multiple days’ worth of meals at pickup sites.

The district said this move was made to limit the number of trips for students and families.

This will limit exposure and still provide the same number of meals for kids each week.

Students will receive breakfast and lunch for two days on Monday.

Kids will receive breakfast and lunch for two days on Wednesday.

Students will receive breakfast and lunch for three days on Friday.

A list of school distribution sites can be found here and a list of bus drop-off sites can be found here.