Orange County School District postpones graduation ceremonies

Virtual ceremonies is an option on the table

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced graduation ceremonies for all of the high schools in the county have been postponed.

The school district said officials will continue to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis announcements for a possible return to school date updates.

Gov. DeSantis said different districts could return to school at different times.

The district said the Superintendent, student advisory council, high school principals and student government representatives have discussed different plans.

One option is having smaller ceremonies in school auditoriums or football stadiums.

Another option is having virtual ceremonies.

School officials said final graduation plans will be announced as soon as possible.

The district said school officials believe the ceremonies could be delayed until June or July.

