3 new coronavirus testing sites to open in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said three new coronavirus testing sites will open in the county on Monday.

Sheriff Chitwood said Family Health Source will start offering drive-thru and walk-in testing, but patients will have to meet the Centers for Disease Criteria to get tested for COVID-19.

The CDC actually has a coronavirus self-checker to see if a patient should consult medical professionals to get a COVID-19 test, you cand find the online questionnaire here.

The test is a nasal swab test, according to Sheriff Chitwood.

The testing locations will be at 960 S. Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach (Drive-Thru site), 1205 S. Woodland Boulevard in Deland (Walk-Up site), and 1200 Deltona Boulevard in Deltona (Drive-Thru site).

The hours for the testing above will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Friday.

[RELATED: Drive-thru coronavirus testing site coming to Daytona International Speedway]

Sheriff Chitwood reminded people of the testing site at the Daytona International Speedway.

Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment for the test at the site should click this link.

More than 180 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Volusia County, 2,127 people have taken the COVID-19 test in the county.