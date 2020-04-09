Drive-thru coronavirus testing site coming to Daytona International Speedway

Volusia County will get its first drive-thru coronavirus testing site Friday set to open at the Daytona International Speedway.

AdventHealth Centra Care will offer 500 or more drive-up tests a day at the site beginning at 9 a.m.

Testing will be available to people who meet the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order is not required for testing.

Those who are showing symptoms of the virus -- including fever, dry cough or trouble breathing-- should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com prior to coming to the testing site. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while testing supplies last. A large scale testing site at the Orange County Convention Center has closed minutes after opening after using up its supplies for the day on several occasions.

Test results will be available within 2-3 days. Anyone who is tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve their results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.

“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. Dr. Scott Brady said. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential.”

As of Thursday morning there are 165 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Volusia County, including 3 people who have died due to the virus.

AdventHealth is evaluating additional locations in other communities and hopes to further expand testing locations.

There are currently six drive-thru testing sites operating in the Central Florida region with plans for more.