Orange County drive-thru COVID-19 testing site stops accepting new patients 7 minutes after opening

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Only seven minutes after the Orange County Convention Center drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened on Friday, it had to close to new patients due to high volume and demand.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, the site closed early as well, but it was closer to noon when that happened.

Medical professionals at the drive-thru testing site, which began accepting patients on March 25, are limited to administering 250 tests per day because the federal government is managing the site and is in charge of providing supplies, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Orange County officials clarified shortly before noon on Friday that the site would continue to perform tests until the 250 limit was reached but new patients would not be accepted until the following morning due to the number of people already waiting to receive a coronavirus test.

When the site initially opened, it was reserved for people 65 and older as well as first responders fighting the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the guidelines were expanded to include those with preexisting conditions, including diabetes and asthma.

While appointments aren’t necessary, those who show up to the site should bring their ID, health insurance card and be prepared to go through a health screening that includes having their temperature taken and determining if respiratory symptoms are present so doctors can determine whether a test is necessary.

As of Friday morning, there are 9,585 cases of the deadly respiratory illness the causes a fever and difficulty breathing across the Sunshine State.

