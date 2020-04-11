Amway Center to be used as distribution center for medical equipment and supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Amway Center will be used as a distribution center for medical equipment and supplies amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve partnered with AdventHealth and the Orlando Magic to transform the Amway Center into a hub for healthcare equipment and supplies that the hospital system will use to distribute needed supplies to its 50 hospitals across our region and in seven others states across the country. We are proud to have partners, like Advent Health and the Orlando Magic, who are helping now and preparing for future needs as we continue to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. As a city, we are happy to help in this effort,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

More than 17,960 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida.

More than 900 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County and 12 people have died from the virus in the county.

The Florida Department of Health said 133 people have been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

