84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Driver crashes into house in Cocoa

Driver is in custody

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Brevard County
A driver crashed into a house in Cocoa on Cambridge Drive on Saturday, according to the police department.
A driver crashed into a house in Cocoa on Cambridge Drive on Saturday, according to the police department. (COCOA POLICE)

COCOA, Fla. – A driver crashed into a house in Cocoa on Cambridge Drive on Saturday, according to the police department.

Cocoa police said the driver and passengers left the scene after the crash.

Investigators said the driver is in custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: