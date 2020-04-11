Driver crashes into house in Cocoa
Driver is in custody
COCOA, Fla. – A driver crashed into a house in Cocoa on Cambridge Drive on Saturday, according to the police department.
Cocoa police said the driver and passengers left the scene after the crash.
Investigators said the driver is in custody.
No injuries were reported in the incident, according to authorities.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Happening now: Reckless driver crashes vehicle in house on Cambridge Dr. Driver and passengers fled. Driver is in custody. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/oJ2cpaxpon— CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) April 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.