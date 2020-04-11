Florida teacher recommends books to read with your kids during quarantine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Many parents in Florida are helping their kids attend class in a virtual classroom setting amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Longwood Elementary teacher Sarah Hall shared five books with News 6 for parents to consider reading with their children to help them process the current situation.

Hall also won the award for the 2020 Seminole County Public Schools teacher of the year.

Here are the five books she recommended:

“I Love Your Rituals” written by Becky Bailey

“Worry Says What?” written by Allison Edwards

“ABC Mindful Me” written by Chrstiane Engel

“Jabari Jumps” written by Gaia Cornwall

“Wild Feelings: written by David Milgrim

“It is a great source for parents to resource to have some conversation points,” Hall said about recommending Bailey’s book.

Hall said she read “Worry Says What” to her students last week.

“The 6 and 7-year-olds I have the privilege of teaching this year really enjoyed this one,” she said.

Hall said, “ABC Mindful Me” helps students have a safe headspace right now.

The 2020 SCPS teacher of the year said “Jabari Jumps” helps students learn how to face their fears.

Hall said “Wild Feelings” will help kids be open about their feelings during this uncertain time.