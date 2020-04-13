3 new coronavirus testing sites open in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Cars rolled in at the three new testing sites that opened up throughout Volusia County on Monday morning.

Florida State Representative David Santiago, who represents Volusia County, said he kick-started the first testing site at the Daytona International Speedway last week, and thanks to the non-profit organization called Family Health Source, residents now have access to more places to get tested for Covid-19.

“They were awarded an $800,000 grant from the federal government regarding the Cares Act to do such things,” said Santiago.

Residents who show any kind of symptoms of the virus are allowed to get tested at the new sites, and it won’t cost a dime whether you have insurance or not. Santiago said these testing sites were imperative for the county.

“We’re over half a million people that reside in Volusia County and we have a large demographic from all scales and including, we’re an international destination,” he said.

Santiago also said they hope by next Monday, the testing site in Deltona will have a fast track lane for essential workers that includes first responders, grocery store and pharmacy employees.

"We owe it to them to make sure that we expand the testing and allow them the opportunity to come here," he said.

The state representative also said essential workers can get tested without showing any symptoms, hoping that it will provide a sense of comfort.

"It's comforting to see that folks are aware of it and coming out, whether if they have symptoms and getting tested so we can further understand this virus," he said.

Santiago said they plan to administer 200 tests daily at each location and are prepared for more depending on the demand.

The three locations include:

960 S. Williamson Blvd. - Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club

1200 Deltona Blvd. - Deltona Plaza,

1205 S. Woodland Blvd. - DeLand (walk up only)

The testing sites will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

