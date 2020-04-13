Brevard sports bar serves 1,400 Easter meals to community

COCOA, Fla. – Volunteers and staff at Time Out Sports Bar in Cocoa Village were busy cooking Easter meals for more than a thousand on Sunday doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports bar churned out 1,400 hundred meals with help from healthcare service provider Luke and Associates. Countless volunteers chipped in to serve Easter meals to-go.

With some donations from the food, owner Robert Boyd said he can help some of his employees who haven’t worked in a month. All restaurants in Florida are closed due to the outbreak to dine-in business causing thousands of workers around the state to go without pay.

“I’d say yesterday there were over 100 people who said, ‘I wouldn’t have had a hot meal today,’" Boyd said. "Did everyone need it? No, but people came here who did need it and we had people leaving a couple hundred dollars making sure people were taken care of because they know my staff hasn’t worked in a month.”