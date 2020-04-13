Hair color dye next panic buying item during coronavirus pandemic, Walmart CEO says

First it was hand soap, sanitizer and toilet paper flying off the shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now after weeks of isolation, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday, since hair salons aren't open many people need haircuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160% and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23% from the same period a year ago.

