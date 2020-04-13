Sam Adams offering $1,000 grants to bar, restaurant workers

Sam Adams brewery is expanding its program to help unemployed bar and restaurant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says its Restaurant Strong Fund, which was kicked off in Massachusetts last month, is now being launched in 19 other states. They include Florida, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

The goal is to give a $1,000 to industry workers who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To qualify, they had to be full-time employees at the same restaurant, bar, or nightclub for at least three months.

Sam Adams says the fund has raised more than $2.7 million to help workers around the U.S.

The donors included professional athletes David Ortiz and James Develin, as well as celebrity chef Ming Tsai.

Sam Adams says its business took off in bars and restaurants 35 years ago, and the company wouldn't be where it is without the people who work in the food service industry.

The brewery will be accepting applications from unemployed workers until April 30.

