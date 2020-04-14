Firefighter waiting on coronavirus stimulus check sees $8 million in bank account

An Indiana firefighter was shocked when he saw his bank balance after receiving his federal stimulus money during the coronavirus outbreak.

If you saw what he did, you’d be shocked, too. The man accidentally received more than $8 million in his bank account.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account, I looked at the available balance that was still left in my account,” Charles Calvin told WGN. “Apparently, my account had $8.2 million in it. I’m like, ‘What in the world is going on here?’”

His fire captain was just as shocked.

“He came over and said, ‘You ain’t going to believe this,’ and I said, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ We went back up to the same spot and it pulled out $8.2 million,” Capt. Samuel Vargas said.

He was supposed to receive $1,700 dollars. Calvin tried the ATM again.

“I ran the card again, and again $8.2 milliom,” Calvin said. “I said, ‘<an, something is up with this.'"

Calvin called his bank back Tuesday. They didn’t see that amount in his checking account anymore, but did note that his $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited.

The volunteer firefighter wondered if there was some sort of fluke and taxpayers are receiving way more or less than they should.

“Of course it makes you pause and think, ‘What is going on?’ If there is some kind of clerical error or what have you, they should be on top of it,” Calvin said. “It kind of sucks you go from being a millionaire on paper one second then back to being broke again, but I guess once you’re poor you ain’t got nowhere else to go but up.”

The Treasury Department is direct depositing stimulus money into the accounts of many Americans.

Most people who are eligible should have their money within two weeks.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.