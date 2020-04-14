Flagler County COVID-19 testing site expanding services to residents after low turnout

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – On its first day of operation, a new Flagler County coronavirus testing site only administered 10 tests and will expand services to residents due to lower than expected turnout.

The drive-thru site, which opened Tuesday on the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, will be available to first responders and health care workers within the county who meet certain criteria, county officials said.

However, site officials said residents will now be able to be tested, by appointment, due to low volume of responders inquiring about receiving testing.

The site is taking appointments and will conduct tests on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast until testing supplies are exhausted, county leaders said in a news release Monday.

First responders, health care workers and residents showing any symptoms of COVID-19 or who have a weakened immune system can call 386-313-4200 to schedule an appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

