Use this new tool to track the status of your coronavirus stimulus check

Coronavirus stimulus checks are on their way and millions of Americans are anxiously awaiting the money while checking their bank accounts for signs of the money being deposited.

If you’re included in those still waiting, the IRS has launched an online tool to let you track the status of your stimulus check.

The Get My Payment tool will allow you to check your payment status, payment type and also learn if the IRS needs more information from you, including your bank account information.

[Click here to check the status of your stimulus payment]

Direct deposit is the preferred method for the government to issue the money, but paper checks will be mailed eventually as well.

If you need to provide or update your banking information, the IRS website will allow you to enter payment information to now receive a direct deposit.

[Click here to update your payment information with the IRS]

An estimated 80 million people will get their stimulus payments via direct deposit this week, CNN reported, citing the Treasury Department.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone earning $75,000 or less will receive $1,200 as a direct deposit into their bank account, distributed by the IRS.

Married couples who make less than $150,000 a year will receive $2,400 plus $500 for every child under 17.

Those who earn more than $75,000 but less than $99,000 will receive money as well, but the amount will be reduced by $5 for every $100 they make over $75,000, according to the IRS.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.