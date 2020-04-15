PlayStation offering free PS4 game downloads during coronavirus pandemic

Published: April 15, 2020, 9:01 am Updated: April 15, 2020, 9:07 am

Sony is helping people “play at home” while they’re staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced that it is offering PlayStation 4 games for free.

Players can get “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection,” which includes three games featuring treasure-hunting hero Nathan Drake.

Then there’s "Journey,” a single-player game about a mysterious cloaked character in a magical desert world.

The free download starts Wednesday and ends May 5.

As part of the initiative, Sony is also donating $10 million to support independent game developers during these difficult times.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.