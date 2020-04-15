Warning: Think twice before sharing your senior photo on social media

In an attempt to spread love to 2020 seniors, many of whom have had traditional activities taken away from them during the coronavirus outbreak, Americans have been sharing their high school photos on social media in a show of solidarity.

The Better Business Bureau says it “seems like harmless fun,” but you should think twice before sharing your senior photo online.

According to the BBB, “scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these #ClassOf2020 posts and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year.”

BBB officials also warn against the other social media posts going around, including sharing personal list of cars you’ve owned, favorite athletes, favorite TV shows and more because these items are “commonly used passwords or security questions.”

“If your social media privacy settings aren’t high, you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” the BBB said.

The BBB suggests the following tips to keep you safe on social media.

Resist the temptation to play along. While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.

Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

