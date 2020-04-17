Coronavirus death toll rises to 686 in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are now more than 24,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, new data released Friday shows.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are exactly 24,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 686 coronavirus-related deaths. There are currently 3,507 patients hospitalized in the state due to the virus, health officials said.

The previous batch of numbers, released Thursday evening, showed Florida with 23,340 coronavirus cases and 668 deaths as a result of the respiratory illness.

Health officials said it’s possible that many areas, including Orange County, have reached the peak, but that doesn’t mean residents can let their guards down.

President Donald Trump on Thursday gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re starting our life again,” Trump said during his daily press briefing, reminding everyone it would be a gradual process. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again.”

Florida recently began including race and gender breakdowns of COVID-19 infection in the state dashboard (see below) for each county. However, it doesn’t offer a complete picture of those who has or had coronavirus, as most counties are reporting “unknown” under race for at least some cases. Some communities have seen a disproportionate amount of infections in minorities.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in Florida is not being reported by state health officials. That coronavirus data the FDOH releases twice daily does not include how many people who tested positive in the past month and have since recovered and returned to their normal lives.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by Central Florida county.

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 202 41 7 Flagler 52 8 2 Lake 187 50 5 Marion 115 14 3 Orange 1,135 187 21 Osceola 388 115 5 Polk 311 91 11 Seminole 310 70 3 Sumter 117 30 11 Volusia 263 55 9

[Zoom out to see the reported cases across the state. If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.]

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering does track recoveries worldwide, although there’s no data from Florida.

According to the organization’s global coronavirus tracker, embedded below, as of early April 17, nearly 551,000 people have recovered worldwide after testing positive for coronavirus.

To see the recovery column on the right, you’ll need to view the map on a desktop computer as it is not visible from the mobile browser view.

Then, you can scroll through the list highlighted in green to see the recovery figures by country. Based on that data, more than 56,000 people have recovered in the United States, although a state-by-state breakdown is not provided.

There are more than 2.1 million confirmed cases worldwide. The global death toll is at 146,055.

