38 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Tomoka Correctional Institution, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections has announced that 38 inmates at Tomoka Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to information from the department’s website, four employees at the prison in Volusia County have also tested positive for COVID-19.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 7 inmates, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Volusia County prison, officials say

Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections said Tomoka Correctional Institution Main Unit currently houses 1,226 inmates.

The Florida Department of Corrections has initiated the following actions in addition to measures, officials said, that are already in place to protect inmates:

Tomoka Correctional Institution transitioned to providing all services, including medical services and meals, to inmates within their dormitories.

Institutional response teams have been placed in “ready status” to address emerging needs.

The Florida Department of Corrections coordinated with the county health department to initiate aggressive testing within the facility. Officials said all symptomatic inmates are being tested for COVID-19. Elderly and immune-compromised inmates are given priority for testing.

All inmates are being monitored by health services staff. Officials said temperature checks are being conducted throughout the day.

All staff and inmates were issued and are required to wear cloth face coverings. Officials said the face coverings are being produced and distributed to officers and inmates statewide, but distribution at Tomoka Correctional Institution was prioritized due to the recent positive test results.

Rigorous cleaning throughout the institution was already in place and has been heightened as a result of the test results.

Additional Personal Protective Equipment has been sent and staged for utilization by staff treating inmates. Officials said more PPE is on standby for distribution if needed.

All symptomatic inmates within the facility have been placed in medical isolation.

Inmates within the facility have access to appropriate care and treatment.

Non-medical inmate transfers to the facility have been temporarily suspended.

All inmate movement within the facility has been restricted.

Inmates continue to have access to the canteen through individual orders.

Inmates continue to have access to communication with family and loved ones through phone and JPay kiosks.

“FDC is closely monitoring developments associated with the spread of this disease. FDC’s Office of Health Services, institutional medical staff and institutional operations staff work hand- in-hand with the Department of Health to quickly engage and resolve infectious disease outbreaks as soon as they occur,” the Florida Department of Corrections said in a release. “FDC is committed to ensuring inmates receive appropriate medical care in line with evolving national standards for correctional institutions. FDC has a constitutional mandate to provide health care for all inmates incarcerated in Florida’s prisons.”

Officials said the Florida Department of Corrections is issuing regular updates as information becomes available here.