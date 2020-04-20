Angel Rivera faces murder charge in connection with death of St. Cloud mother

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Angel Rivera is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Nicole Montalvo, according to Osceola County Court documents.

[RELATED: Estranged husband enters not guilty plea in murder of Nicole Montalvo]

Angel Rivera and his son Christopher Otero-Rivera are facing the following charges:

Murder in the second-degree

Abuse of a dead human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Otera-Rivera was indicted on the charges above in March.

The only new charge is Angel Rivera’s second-degree murder charge.

[RELATED: Relative of suspects in St. Cloud mother’s death faces more child porn charges]

Montalvo’s remains were found in October of 2019, her remains were found days after she was reported missing.

Deputies said GPS data from the ankle monitor of Otero-Rivera shows him in the area where her remains were found.