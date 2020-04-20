81ºF

Angel Rivera faces murder charge in connection with death of St. Cloud mother

Angel Rivera and Christopher Otero-Rivera facing are second-degree murder charge

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: osceola county, crime
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Angel Rivera is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Nicole Montalvo, according to Osceola County Court documents.

Angel Rivera and his son Christopher Otero-Rivera are facing the following charges:

  • Murder in the second-degree
  • Abuse of a dead human body
  • Tampering with physical evidence

Otera-Rivera was indicted on the charges above in March.

The only new charge is Angel Rivera’s second-degree murder charge.

Montalvo’s remains were found in October of 2019, her remains were found days after she was reported missing.

Deputies said GPS data from the ankle monitor of Otero-Rivera shows him in the area where her remains were found.

