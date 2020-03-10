WATCH LIVE: Court hearing in case of slain St. Cloud woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The estranged husband and father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo, a St. Cloud woman found slain last year in Osceola County, are expected to formally enter pleas Tuesday morning in court.

The hearing comes after a grand jury indicted Christopher Otero-Rivera on a second-degree murder charge last week. His father, Angel Rivera, faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

Montalvo’s remains were found in October on the property of the family’s home.

In January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the case from Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who claimed Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson jeopardized the investigation by making premature arrests, which did not include murder charges. DeSantis decided to give the case to State Attorney Brad King.