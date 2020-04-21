2 arrested in fight leading to fatal Mims shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Brevard County men were arrested this week for their roles in a fight that ended in a fatal shooting earlier this month, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Regenald “Reggie” Fishmon, 24, told investigators he went to a home on East Main Street in Mims on April 7 to help Clifton “Rome” Allen, 19, who was struggling with Dontavus “Half” Lewis over a firearm, according to the arrest report.

During the struggle, Fishmon told investigators he shot Lewis because he wouldn’t let the gun go and it discharged in his hands, striking Lewis in the head.

Lewis was taken to Parrish Medical Center where he died of his injuries, according to the report.

Investigators said Allen took the firearm from the scene and disposed of the weapon.

Fishmon is charged with manslaughter and was arrested Monday. He was denied bail during a first appearance. Allen is charged with tampering with physical evidence and was arrested Monday.