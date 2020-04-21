Man found dead along Apopka road after shooting, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot to death in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an area along Mt. Plymouth Road just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls for an emergency. When they arrived at the scene, deputies discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The Apopka Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said there is one person in custody in connection with the shooting.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence. Deputies have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.