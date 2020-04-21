Wildwood teen found slain in middle of road, police say

WILDWOOD, Fla. – An 18-year-old was shot and killed Monday in Wildwood, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Warfield Avenue and Missouri Avenue around 4 p.m. and found the man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release. His name has not been released.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Wildwood police.

Investigators said officers immediately established a crime scene and began conducting interviews with any potential witnesses.

It was not immediately clear if police located any potential suspects or persons of interest.

There was no word on what led to the violence.

