SNAP benefits increased for recipients due to coronavirus pandemic

Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program assistance will be able to get the maximum amount of benefits allowed for up to two months due to the coronavirus pandemic causing financial strain across the nation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday emergency allotments totaling nearly $2 billion per month under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40% increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said.

The USDA provided an example to show the impact of the increase. A family with two adults and three children and no income is eligible for $768 per month but usually due to reportable income and other factors, a family of that size would actually receive $528 in monthly SNAP benefits.

Under the emergency allotment, that family would receive the extra $240 per month to receive the maximum amount under law of $768.

All SNAP recipients across all 50 states and three territories will see the maximum amount of benefits allowed per house holds for up to two months.

The chart below, created using information from FreshEBT.com, shows income requirements and the maximum amount of benefits available per household.

Household size Gross monthly income limit Net monthly income limit Maximum benefit 1 $2,082 $1,041 $194 2 $2,818 $1,410 $355 3 $3,555 $1,778 $509 4 $4,292 $2,146 $646 5 $5,028 $2,515 $768 6 $5,765 $2,883 $921 7 $6,502 $3,251 $1,018 8 $7,238 $3,620 $1,164 Each additional member ➕ $737 ➕ $360 ➕ $146

Earlier this month, the USDA approved a request to allow Floridians to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer card to buy groceries online. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the increase of SNAP benefits to the maximum allowed per household around that time.

To apply for SNAP benefits in Florida, click here.

