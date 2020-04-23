Florida woman spits chewed food into fruit bins, laughs when questioned about COVID-19, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she spit chewed food into a grocery bin holding fruit at a Walmart store with disregard to the current coronavirus pandemic, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Officers responded to a Walmart store on North Nova Road Wednesday after receiving a call from the store’s asset protection manager regarding a woman spitting into food bins, according to an arrest report.

When officers arrived, the protections manager told officers she witnessed 40-year-old Lisette Santis selecting food for an online order when she opened a sealed package of guava fruit, taking a piece out of the package, taking a bite of the fruit, then spitting the chewed food into her hand. The manager told police Santis took yet another bit of the fruit and spit the food into her other hand while chunks of the chewed food landed on other produce.

According to an arrest report, Santis then walked over to a display of oranges and projectile-spat into fruit bin, dropping pieces of the chewed guava onto the oranges.

When the manager confronted Santis and asked her why she was spitting fruit, Santis replied “I don’t know, just cause,” records showed.

When police spoke with Santis about the incident, she told police she was aware of the COVID-19 pandemic while smiling and laughing, investigators said.

A report stated Walmart estimated the total cost of produce destroyed by Santis to be nearly $350.

Santis was arrested and charged with recklessly tampering with a product and is being held at the Volusia County Jail on $15,000 bond.