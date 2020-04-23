Man fatally struck while standing near vehicle stopped in road, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A driver who stopped his vehicle in the road for an unknown reason was fatally struck by a passing vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said the man was driving on State Road 434 near Palm Springs Drive around 4:30 p.m. when he stopped his vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The victim was standing near his trunk when he was struck, the news release said.

Police said the man died at the scene of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.