Orlando business receives much-needed funds during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando restaurant owner Evan Dimov said he woke up to find $10,000 in his bank account. The owner of Too much Sauce in Orlando’s Mills neighborhood said it caught him off guard.

“I opened my computer and I said something is wrong, and I put on my glasses, and I’m like are these my glasses? I saw an extra zero there, and I said whoa this is fantastic,” Dimov said.

Two weeks earlier he said he applied for the Payment Protection Program, known as PPP to keep his restaurant afloat and his employees on the payroll but he was passed over.

“It got me by surprise and I started clicking, I said is this even me, did I log into the right account,” he said.

What’s more, Dimov said had it not been for News 6 he wouldn’t have known federal funding for small businesses had run dry.

“The PPP, in fact, it was your channel, you were doing an interview and said they don’t have any more money for PPP, I said what!”

Dimov said the transaction doesn’t specify whether the loan is a PPP or Economic Injury Disaster Loan, EIDL which he said he is qualified to receive too.

“I went through it and I saw SBA and I saw miscellaneous,” he said.

The much-needed funds come after the coronavirus shutdown down his dining room and slashed his staff.

Meantime, Dimov said he has completed the paperwork for round two.

“My fingers are crossed. Friday is a big day because that is when if they approve me today, by Friday I should have something.”

On Thursday, the House is expected to vote on the relief aid package that would replenish the fund with $310 billion.