More mobile testing coming to Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Raul Pino from the department of health said Orange County has enough testing kits for the second half of next week and the first half of the following week.

“For next week, we have secured a number of tests that we think we can do another round," Dr. Pino said.

Dr. Pino said they plan to start mobile testing next Tuesday and are looking to begin in Apopka.

In terms of the location for Apopka, Dr. Pino said they are looking at a city or county-owned park.

While Dr. Pino said the county has acquired more tests for mobile testing, Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings, said the process to get those tests can be complicated.

“It’s two phases of testing; one the collection kit, and then behind the scenes, the labs have to have certain protocols and pieces of equipment to validate what was collected. Those different platforms have to match,” said Mayor Demings.

Dr. Pino said they’ve started to get results back from the mobile testing sites. The Department of Health said of the 161 tests collected at Monday’s location, all came back negative, except one.