Flagler beaches open under social distancing restrictions

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Sunday, Flagler County beaches will be open for physical activity and motion, county officials said.

According to a news release, all 18 miles of coastline will be re-opening around the clock to allow residents to partake in physical and mental health activities.

“The overwhelming compliance with social distancing that we continue to witness in our parks and at our beaches validates that the time is right for this to occur,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place for those on the beach. Officials urge those look to visit the coast that the beaches’ primary use right now is for exercising not socializing -- walking, biking, surfing, fishing, not congregating.

“We are supportive of the beach reopening decision made by community leaders,” said Florida Department of Health-Flagler Administrator Bob Snyder. “In normal times, we advocate physical activity through walking, running, surfing and enjoying the outdoors. So ‘exercise don’t socialize,’ keep moving and don’t forget your sunblock and other protective health measures.”

According to officials, the County’s beachfront parking lots and restrooms will not be accessible until Tuesday as County Park’s staff removes barriers and clean restrooms.

“Parks are not open 24 hours a day – they are open sunrise to sunset – boat ramp usage is permitted after hours,” officials said.

For the time being, the City’s Boardwalk, Boardwalk bathrooms, parking on A1A in front of the Boardwalk, and the City’s Pier will remain closed, the news release added.

“When the beaches opened earlier this week under restricted timeframes, the level of compliance in Flagler Beach was outstanding,” said Police Chief Matt Doughney. “We’re respectfully asking that all beach visitors continue to comply with CDC guidelines and abide by social distancing of at least six feet. We’ve got six miles of beaches in our City, so please spread out, stay active and stay safe.”

