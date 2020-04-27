Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening at UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center

LAKE NONA, Fla. – A second coronavirus testing location operated by the University of Central Florida is set to open at the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, according to university officials.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, which is set to open Wednesday, will only accept patients with a test order from a doctor. In addition to the test order, patients must also make an appointment before showing up to the testing location.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing site on UCF's main campus, a drive-through testing site will open at the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center through a partnership between @ourmedschool, Aventus and @TavistockDevCo on Wednesday.



University officials said tests will be covered by insurance. Tests take about 10 minutes at the drive-thru site and results should come back within 24 to 48 hours, officials said in a tweet.

The site will operate through a partnership with UCF’s college of medicine, Aventus Biolabs and Tavistock Development Company, a real estate firm. The Lake Nona testing location will operate in addition to the drive-thru testing location on the university’s main campus, UCF officials said.

Appointments can be made by calling 407-986-0133.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲-𝘁𝗵𝗿𝘂 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝗻𝗮.



The testing is by appointment only for people across the community. Patients must have a test order from a physician. Testing is covered by insurance.



