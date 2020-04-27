81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening at UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center

Appointment-only test site set to open Wednesday

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, UCF
A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in a hospital parking lot.
A nurse holds a swabs and test tube kit to test people for COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus, at a drive through station set up in a hospital parking lot. (Paul Sancya/AP)

LAKE NONA, Fla. – A second coronavirus testing location operated by the University of Central Florida is set to open at the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center, according to university officials.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, which is set to open Wednesday, will only accept patients with a test order from a doctor. In addition to the test order, patients must also make an appointment before showing up to the testing location.

[RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about UCF’s new drive-thru testing site]

University officials said tests will be covered by insurance. Tests take about 10 minutes at the drive-thru site and results should come back within 24 to 48 hours, officials said in a tweet.

The site will operate through a partnership with UCF’s college of medicine, Aventus Biolabs and Tavistock Development Company, a real estate firm. The Lake Nona testing location will operate in addition to the drive-thru testing location on the university’s main campus, UCF officials said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Appointments can be made by calling 407-986-0133.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: