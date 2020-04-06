Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about UCF’s new drive-thru testing site

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to climb, patients in the Sunshine State continue to see more access to testing, with the latest site opening at the University of Central Florida.

School officials are working with Aventus Biolabs to put on the drive-thru testing site at UCF, which opens Monday.

The tests will be conducted by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Garage A at 12491 University Boulevard.

To schedule an appointment, patients can contact Aventus at 855-282-4860.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

Patients will be screened for symptoms and will be issued an order if they qualify for testing, according to UCF officials.

UCF said students can obtain an ordered test from Student Health Services telehealth by calling 407-823-2701.

School officials said faculty and staff can obtain their ordered test from their primary care provider by calling UCF Health at 407-266-3627.

Aventus officials said they can connect anyone with a telehealth provider by calling 855-282-4860.

[RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: Rapid tests, travel checkpoints now part of Florida’s fight against coronavirus]

Once an appointment is scheduled, UCF officials said the average test takes about 10 minutes.

Patients will receive results in 24-48 hours, according to UCF officials.

The site will be able to conduct 250 tests a day, according to school officials.

Thousands of patients have already been tested at another location in Orange County.

Since operations began on March 25, medical professionals at the Orange County Convention Center drive-thru coronavirus testing site have collected 2,720 samples from patients fearing they could be suffering from COVID-19.

The numbers were released Sunday afternoon by the The Florida National Guard, which operates the location.

Because the testing site is federally run, only 250 samples can be collected per day. Medical personnel at the site had to stop accepting new patients hours or even minutes after opening several days last week because the demand was so high.

Initially testing kits were reserved for first responders and those 65 and older but the guidelines have since been expanded to include anyone with a preexisting condition.

The site at the Orange County Convention Center is one of five the Florida National Guard operates across the state.

Here are the total numbers for the other four locations:

C.B. Smith Park in Broward County: 8,353 sample collections.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade County: 8,558 sample collections.

Marlins Park in Miami-Dade County: 2,258 sample collections.

West Palm Beach Fit Stadium Site in Palm Beach County: 2,067 sample collections.

Statewide, 114,580 people have been tested for the highly contagious respiratory illness, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those tests, 12,151 were positive and 101,253 were negative as of Sunday morning.

At last check, there were more than 12,300 Florida-related cases of COVID-19 and 221 deaths reported statewide, according to Florida Department of Health officials.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.