Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open at UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open at the University of Central Florida on Monday, according to school officials.

UCF said the site is for members of the community who have an appointment.

The school is working with Aventus Biolabs.

The tests will be conducted at Garage A at 12491 University Boulevard.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment and have a test ordered for them patients can contact Aventus at 855-282-4860.

Patients will be screened for symptoms and will be issued an order if they qualify for testing, according to UCF.

UCF said students can obtain an ordered test from Student Health Services telehealth by calling 407-823-2701.

School officials said faculty and staff can obtain their ordered test from their primary care provider by calling UCF Health at 407-266-3627.

Aventus officials said they can connect with anyone with telehealth provider by calling 855-282-4860.

Once an appointment is scheduled, UCF said the average test takes about 10 minutes.

Patients will receive results in 24-48 hours, according to UCF.

The site will able to conduct 250 tests a day, according to school officials.

