89-year-old man seriously injured after crashing golf cart into pole, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An 89-year-old man crashed his golf cart into a pole Monday morning in Sumter County, causing serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Records show the man was driving on the golf cart path adjacent to El Camino Real around 10 a.m. when he failed to see a metal pole and concrete traffic barrier.

The cart came to a final rest on the pole and barrier after striking them, troopers said.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.