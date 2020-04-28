Coronavirus testing coming to St. Cloud high school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that it will bring a new coronavirus testing site to Osceola County.

Beginning Wednesday, a new site will welcome individuals wishing to be tested for COVID-19 at St. Cloud High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing will be offered at the site until Friday, according to a news release.

Testing is available by appointment only for anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone wishing to be tested should call 407-343-2000 for screening and to schedule an appointment.

