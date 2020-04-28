In reversal, Florida says some workers waiting on federal pandemic relief need to reapply

ORLANDO, Fla. – After telling News 6 last week that contractors and self-employed workers would not need to reapply through the Florida system to receive unemployment payments, the Department of Economic Opportunity reversed that decision and now says some of those workers who were declared ineligible will need to reapply depending on when they submitted their application for benefits.

Last week a DEO spokesperson said those workers who qualify for federal pandemic benefits, including contractors, gig workers and self-employed individuals and received a notice they were Ineligible would not have to reapply to receive the federal benefits under the CARES ACT, but on Tuesday the DEO released a chart showing that those who applied before April 4 would need to re-submit their applications.

In a flow chart the DEO explained the next steps for the more than 260,000 people who were denied benefits because they did not qualify for state unemployment payments.

According to the chart, those workers who applied before April 4 will need to apply again at Floridajobs.org. After successfully submitting the application, they will be contacted to complete additional questions in the CONNECT system to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

For those who applied after April 5, they will also need to wait to hear from the DEO for more information.

PUA benefits include will up to $275 per week (for up to 39 weeks) plus an additional $600 per week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation available until July 31.

Flow chart explaining who needs to re-apply for federal benefits. (WKMG 2020)

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the department that manages the state’s unemployment system, more than 40% of 824,279 verified claims submitted were declared ineligible by Monday.

DEO officials issued a statement Monday evening addressing guidance for self-employed and contract workers who were told they were ineligible for benefits:

"During this process, many individuals were deemed ineligible for state Reemployment Assistance benefits. There are numerous reasons someone could be deemed not eligible for state Reemployment Assistance benefits, including wage base period issues, lack of wage history, among others. You can review the Reemployment Assistance Handbook here, which has examples of why individuals could be deemed ineligible. Each person deemed not eligible for state Reemployment Assistance receives a notification regarding their eligibility.

“Many of the individuals that were deemed ineligible this weekend could be eligible for federal benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The agency is working diligently to get more detailed information to individuals who may be eligible for federal benefits. This week, individuals will be able to log-in to CONNECT and complete the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program after they were deemed ineligible for state Reemployment Assistance benefits,” the statement read.

