UCF schedules virtual commencement ceremony for May 2

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While it may not be the graduation ceremony many college seniors dreamed of, the University of Central Florida now has a virtual plan that will allow students to participate in a commencement ceremony.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 2, more than 8,500 degrees will be conferred at the UCF’s Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement, according to university officials.

Graduates will be recognized in separate and successive ceremonies for 12 colleges with the first beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the last starting at 7 p.m. Ceremonies will be hosted on UCF’s main Facebook and YouTube pages, and all graduates’ names will be read, according to a news release.

Alexander N. Cartwright will oversee his first graduation ceremony as the University’s sixth president, and NFL stars and former UCF Football players Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin will deliver the commencement address, university officials said in a news release.

