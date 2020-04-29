Florida school district urging residents to light up the sky for teachers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School closures amid the coronavirus pandemic won’t stop this Central Florida school district from celebrating its educators.

Brevard County Public School officials are encouraging residents to shine a light for teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week.

The district is asking residents to grab a flashlight or cellphone and help light up the night sky in celebration of educators.

The event is set for Monday, May 4 at 8:15 p.m.

Those who take part are then asked to post photos online using the hashtags #BPSAppreciates and #OneBrevard.

National Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8.