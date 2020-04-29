Mattel launches Thank You Heroes line of collectible action figures

Individuals and companies from around the nation are doing their part to honor the everyday heroes keeping us going during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mattel is one of them as it announced the launch of #ThankYouHeroes, a special edition line of 16 collectible action figures.

The Fisher-Price action figures include doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers.

They're available for purchase online through the end of May with shipping by Dec. 31.

The action figures cost $20 each.

Out of each sale, $15 goes to the First-Responders-First Initiative supporting first responders and health care workers.

