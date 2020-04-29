Seminole State College to host virtual graduation ceremony

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole State College is hosting a virtual commencement ceremony to give family and friends the opportunity to safely celebrate a graduate’s achievement.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the college to cancel plans for an in-person commencement thus administration opting for a digital commencement ceremony instead to take place on May 20 at 7 p.m. EST.

“Our graduates are to be congratulated for their perseverance and for overcoming challenges to complete their degree or certificate,” Seminole State College President Dr. Georgia Lorenz said in a news release. “They have thrived during these unprecedented times and deserve to be recognized. A virtual ceremony can’t fully replace the pomp and circumstance of a traditional commencement, but we hope our graduates and their families will enjoy this celebration.”

Seminole State students will have an opportunity to safely celebrate their amazing achievements with our Virtual Graduation. https://t.co/4M45qfVFAZ #SSC #GoStateGoFar pic.twitter.com/ZLGTLwVIFA — Seminole State College (@SeminoleState) April 28, 2020

In an effort to keep the tradition, the virtual graduation ceremony will have a keynote address by Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and a faculty challenge from Professor of Communication Laura Dickinson. Both addresses were recorded from previous commencement. The ceremony will also include video remarks from Dr. Lorenz and Seminole State Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Howat.

Although graduates will no be able to cross the stage, the college is promising them a virtual moment in the spotlight. Graduates will have the option to add their photo along with a message that will be displayed in a slideshow. The message will feature their name, major and graduation honors. Graduates will be given the opportunity to download their personalized slide and share it on social media.

Spring graduates will also be invited to participate in the college’s Fall 2020 commencement in December.

The full details of the virtual ceremony are still being finalized, according to the college. People can check seminolestate.edu/graduation for any updates.