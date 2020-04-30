Hair salons still not allowed to open under Gov. DeSantis’ order

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of Mosaic Hair Studio in Orlando said his business is taking precautions, such as a sink outside of the business, anticipating when they can reopen.

Owner Mike Van Den Abbeel said he wasn’t surprised hair salons were not included on the list of businesses allowed to open during phase one of Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan.

“Most stylists are independent contractors, so they are like little businesses amongst themselves and I know there are a lot of them struggling. A lot of them are have reached out to me, asking me when they think they can work again,” Van Den Abbeel said.

Van Den Abbeel is also working as a member of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. His business has posted a video on their Facebook page, to show clients some of the precautions they plan to take.

"We are asking clients not to wait in the waiting room area, that to wait out in their car. We'll call them when it's their time and kind of enforce that distancing," said Van Den Abbeel.

Gov. DeSantis said that he will continue to evaluate which businesses can open as he looks at the date involving COVID-19 cases in the state.