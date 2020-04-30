Osceola County to repeal curfew enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County leaders announced Thursday that they would, in conjunction with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to reopen Florida, repeal the county’s existing curfew on Monday.

“Based on advice from our sheriff and other law enforcement agencies, we felt that removing the curfew on Monday would best serve our community as the state’s plan comes into place,” Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer said. “However, we continue to evaluate Gov. DeSantis’ latest order, even as our Osceola Back to Work committee remains committed to a framework that works best for our unique circumstances. It is yet to be determined if we will need more specific guidelines locally and regionally.”

[READ: Gov. Ron DeSantis says most of Florida can begin first phase of reopening May 4]

The county enacted the curfew on March 20, calling it into effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Leaders said they would not provide any additional information on their plans to reopen the county until a new conference scheduled for Friday afternoon.

At the time of the announcement, the Florida Department of Health reported 478 coronavirus cases, 128 hospitalizations and seven deaths as a result of the respiratory illness in Osceola County.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.