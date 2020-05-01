Detectives seek tips in suspicious death of Orange City man

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday night in the Orange City area, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the area of Foothill Farms Road around 8:15 p.m., where they discovered the body of 52-year-old Chris Kimmel, of Orange City.

The Sheriff’s office said the Major Case Unit is leading the investigation into Kimmel’s death, and anyone with information is asked to call 386-254-1537.

Details surrounding Kimmel’s death were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.