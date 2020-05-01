Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opening at Orlando Walmart

ORLANDO, Fla. – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be opening Monday at Walmart on Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

The City of Orlando, Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state agencies will be conducting operations at the site once it starts accepting patients next week. Those with COVID-19 symptoms, first responders and health care professionals can be seen for free as long as they have an appointment, which they can make at MyQuestCovidTest.com.

Come next week, the site will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting, and will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists, Walmart health care professionals, Walmart associates, Quest employees and volunteers.

Those who come to get tested will need to wear a face mask and remain in their vehicle during the process. Each patient will perform a self-administered nasal swab while a health care provider supervises. Those who feel they’d be unable to perform their own nasal swab should bring someone with them who can.

Quest will test the samples that are collected.

“Continuing and increasing testing remains critical to moving our community’s recovery forward responsibly. As we all work together to bring our economy back, we must all continue to simultaneously and relentlessly fight to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a news release. “We’re proud to partner with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics to be able to expand testing to even more areas of our community and provide more access to testing for our residents, healthcare workers and first responders.”