Here’s what President Trump has to say to 2020 graduates

President Trump is expressing his well-wishes to seniors who had quite a different kind of school year, thanks in part to the coronavirus outbreak.

Seniors around the world have had to miss out on high school milestones such as prom, graduation and other exciting events.

Since the pandemic arose, most schools have moved to a distinct learning approach, where students and teachers hold class on Zoom calls and parents become the teacher’s assistants.

Early Friday morning, the President sent out his letter to all 2020 graduates who have experienced a senior year like no other student before them.

The letter reads:

Congratulations on your upcoming graduation! The First Lady and I are very proud of you.

Over the past weeks and months, you, your classmates, teachers and administrators, and our Nation have experienced times of uncertainty and adversity. Much like our country, you have risen to the challenge with remarkable poise and determination, demonstrating the character traits that define the American spirit—resiliency, responsibility, and a stalwart drive to succeed.

Though this season of celebration has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, our country and communities need you now more than ever. Your leadership will be essential in the days and weeks to come in helping your fellow Americans recover from this hardship. I remain confident that the future of our Nation will be brighter than ever before.

As you arrive at this important milestone in your life, your heart should be filled with tremendous pride. Your resolve during this unprecedented time will serve you well as you embark on your next chapter. We hope you will continue to use your unique, God-given abilities to strengthen our great Nation.

We wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors.