Florida releases number of COVID-19 deaths at senior care centers

Published: May 3, 2020, 7:58 am Updated: May 3, 2020, 8:06 am

Health officials have released new information about new coronavirus related deaths at senior citizen care facilities after resuing to share how the virus was spreading inside.

The data will help shed light on unanswered questions for families who are anxious about the safety of their loved ones, who live in nursing and assisted-living homes.

Since the pandemic began, visitors have not been allowed inside the facilities in order to slow the spread of the virus to those most at risk. This means that families have been away from their loved ones for over a month.

The new information comes after multiple media outlets filed suit under the state’s public records law to force the data’s release.

The newly released data shows that one out of every three coronavirus deaths in Florida has occurred inside 152 of the state’s long-term care facilities.

As of Friday morning’s report, the state has confirmed 1,314 deaths.

Of those, 423 were reported in senior-care facilities. The number of deaths includes both staff and residents, according to officials.

The list of care facilities can be found here.

This story will be updated.